The penultimate Monday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL season takes place in Week 16 as the Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay is 4-1 since its Week 10 bye and is one of four teams to rank among the top eight in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Pack have scored 30-plus in four straight games, and their only four losses of the year have come to teams with 12-2 records.

New Orleans is a battered team, with both Derek Carr (hand) and Alvin Kamara (groin) out for MNF. However, the defense has played inspired ball since Darren Rizzi became interim coach five games ago. Since then, the Saints are allowing 17.2 points, compared to the 25.4 points they allowed in nine games under the fired Dennis Allen.

Packers vs. Saints will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. The last five matchups between these two at Lambeau have been decided by single-digits, as the Saints vs. Packers spread on Monday has the home squad favored by 14 points. Green Bay has covered in its last four games as a double-digit favorite, but New Orleans has also covered in back-to-back contests in which it was a double-digit underdog.

Saints at Packers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Packers -14

Packers -14 Money line Packers -1099, Saints +690

Packers -1099, Saints +690 Total 42.5

Picks and more to know

Monday Night Football will feature one team preparing for the postseason and another preparing for the offseason. The Packers (10-4) currently own the second wild card spot and can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Monday (or a combination of other teams losing). The Saints (5-9) are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason.

Green Bay has been effective all season at running the ball. Behind running back Josh Jacobs, the Packers are tied for fourth in the league in rushing offense (144.4 yards per game). They are also fourth in the NFL in total offense (375.9 yards per game).



In addition, Green Bay has been getting clean play from quarterback Jordan Love recently. After throwing 11 interceptions over his first eight games of the season, Love has has zero interceptions over his last four games. The Packers are 3-1 during that stretch.

The Saints' quarterback situation is not as favorable. Starter Derek Carr, who has an injured left throwing hand, will sit. Adding to the Saints' issues is the health of running back Alvin Kamara. The multipurpose weapon, who has 1,493 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage this season, is dealing with a groin injury that forced him out of last week's game. He will sit again on MNF.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

