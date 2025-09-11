Thursday Night Football is back and the latest DraftKings promo code was built for football bettors since new users receive $200 in bonus bets instantly and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Commanders vs. Packers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay, but it won't be the only dose of football tonight. Wake Forest vs. NC State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Winston-Salem, N.C. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Packers vs. Commanders betting preview

In NFL betting tonight, two playoff teams from a season ago will go head-to-head in Packers vs. Commanders and both teams are also off to 1-0 starts. Green Bay beat the Lions 27-13 in Week 1 while Washington scored a 21-6 win over the Giants. However, it's the Packers favored by 3.5 at home in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under is listed at 48.5.

There are also hundreds of NFL player props available and DraftKings is offering a Thursday Night Football No Sweat bet that gives you your stake back in the form of a bonus bet if you lose. So if you want to swing big on Terry McLaurin to score two or more touchdowns (+1200) or Jordan Love to reach 300 yards passing (+523), you can do exactly that. Bet on Week 2 NFL action today and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Thursday college football betting preview

In the only game on the college football schedule tonight, we'll get an in-state rivalry matchup as Wake Forest hosts NC State. The Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack are both off to 2-0 starts but their respective programs are certainly on opposite ends of the spectrum. Jake Dickert is in his first year as head coach at Wake Forest while Dave Doeren is in his 13th season at the helm for NC State.

The latest NC State vs. Wake Forest odds at DraftKings list the visiting Wolfpack as 7-point favorites while the over/under is 51.5 points. NC State is also the -298 favorite on the money line while Wake Forest is a +240 underdog. You can bet on any of those college football betting options and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.