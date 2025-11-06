It took 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey until his seventh game to break the 100-yard rushing total this season, but since doing so against Atlanta, the superstar RB has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games. The 29-year-old rushed for 106 yards and had two total touchdowns against the Giants last week, and the SportsLine model projects McCaffrey to have another quality rushing performance, backing his Over 64.5 rushing yards as one of its Week 10 NFL player prop best bets for running backs at DraftKings. The 49ers play the Rams, and McCaffrey has gone Over this total in three of his last four games against Los Angeles.

The model also sees value in two other star running backs in Week 10 for NFL player props. It's backing Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to go Over 71.5 rushing yards, while projecting Dolphins versatile back De'Von Achane to finish Under 31.5 receiving yards in Week 10 NFL RB props at DraftKings. Achane has gone Under this total in six of his last seven games, making it a top play for the model when looking over Week 10 NFL props at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL RB prop picks for NFL Week 10 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-111)

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, Under 31.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 64.5 rushing yards (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +592 (risk $100 to win $592):

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-111, DraftKings)

Gibbs was held to just 25 rushing yards last week, but the game before, he rushed for 136 yards on 8.0 yards per carry against Tampa Bay. This week, the Lions play the Commanders, who are 22nd in the league in rushing yards allowed, surrendering 124.2 rushing yards per game. Gibbs dominated on the ground against Washington in the playoffs last season, rushing for 105 yards on 14 carries for 7.5 yards per rush, and given the state of the Commanders with their 3-6 record and playing without Jayden Daniels, this could turn into a run-heavy rout on Sunday. The model projects Gibbs for 77 rushing yards on Sunday.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, Under 31.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings)

Achane has gone Under this total in six of his last seven games, as sports bettors have been intrigued by backing this with the perception he'll receive more receiving work following Tyreek Hill's injury, but the sportsbooks have adjusted to that, which has made Achane's Over in receiving yards a losing play over the majority of the last two months. Instead, the Dolphins have been allowing Achane to run as a traditional running back, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on the season, and rushing for more than 65 yards in five of his last six games. The Dolphins play the Bills, who have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. The model projects Achane for 29 receiving yards on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 64.5 rushing yards (-110, DraftKings)

McCaffrey is considered one of the best running backs in the NFL due to his playmaking ability as both a rusher and a receiver, and over the last three weeks, his rushing skills have truly shone. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games, and is coming off averaging 3.8 yards per rush against the Giants last week, his second-highest total of the season. The 49ers play the Rams, and McCaffrey has at least 65 yards in three of his last four games against the Rams. The 49ers can secure the season tiebreaker against the Rams with a win, and given the game's increased importance, he could be in line for a heavier workload. The model projects McCaffrey for 70 rushing yards on Sunday.