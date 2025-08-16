The latest DraftKings promo code is good for over $200 off Sunday NFL Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet. You can use the NFL Sunday Ticket promo to watch veteran quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco take the field for the Steelers, Giants, and Browns, respectively. Rodgers could play the entire season, assuming health, but Wilson and Flacco will have to hold off the potential next generation of quarterbacks, such as Jaxson Dart in New York. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket allows access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL regular season games, providing NFL fans the opportunity to watch games outside of their local market. It also offers multi-view features to watch multiple games simultaneously via split screens and a Fantasy view, which allows you to track your Fantasy football teams while watching NFL action live. NFL RedZone is also available as an add-on.

A YouTube TV base plan is required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. However, you can also claim this promotion and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with an active Google account as a YouTube Primetime Channel without registering for YouTubeTV.

DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Christian McCaffrey only played four games last season for the San Francisco 49ers, and as damaging as his season was to Fantasy football players, it also had a clear effect on the 49ers' success. San Francisco finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record, but McCaffrey should be at full health in Week 1 when the 49ers open the season against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds on DraftKings for NFL betting on the road against Seattle.

You can already bet on touchdown props as well for Week 1, and McCaffrey has -160 odds to score a touchdown in Week 1 NFL player prop bets. McCaffrey didn't score in any of his four games last season, but he had at least one touchdown in 16 of 19 games, including the playoffs, in the 2023 NFL season when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Chiefs in overtime.

The 49ers are the +150 favorites to win the NFC West this season, followed by the Rams (+195), Cardinals (+425) and Seahawks (+550) in what could be one of the most competitive divisions of the 2025 NFL season. San Francisco has +2000 odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, with only five teams having shorter odds in the latest NFL odds on DraftKings. They'll also have the benefit of a softer schedule after finishing last in the division last year, with a win total over/under set at 10.5 (+110 Over, -130 Under).

McCaffrey has +1000 odds to lead the NFL in rushing yards, while +2200 odds to lead the league in rushing touchdowns on DraftKings. Brock Purdy, who was 10th in the NFL in passing yards last year, has +1300 odds to lead the NFL in passing yards this season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the +500 favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards for the second straight season. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, as well as an NFL Sunday Ticket discount:

The 2025 NFL Draft also injected plenty of fresh young talent into the league. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who will start at quarterback for the Titans when they take on the Broncos in Week 1, is +350 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is the +275 favorite to win that accolade in the latest NFL odds. Last year's NFL MVP Josh Allen and the 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson are +550 co-favorites to win most valuable player in 2025.

There are many ways to utilize the latest DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo to ensure you have access to whatever game you're most interested in weekly on the NFL schedule. With the NFL Sunday Ticket, you won't miss a game-winning drive just because it's outside of your market, and DraftKings Sportsbook provides ample pregame and live betting options with NFL props you can take advantage of throughout the 2025 NFL season. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket promotion terms

Starting Monday, August 4th at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the gridiron with this game-changing deal: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV!New Customers: Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly AND Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

1 per new customer.

$5+ first-time bet req.

Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Stake removed from payout.

Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/.

Ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV (each an "Eligible Jurisdiction" or, collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

Creative: *TBD

Full RG and Disclaimer:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).

21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/. Offer ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.