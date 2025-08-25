The NFL is finally coming back, and new users can make the new season even sweeter with the updated DraftKings promo code. Right now new users get $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The Philadelphia Eagles will hoist their Super Bowl banner before playing in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Week 1 NFL schedule also features two huge matchups in the AFC, with Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday and Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. You can watch any Sunday NFL game, including out of market contests, with the latest NFL Sunday Ticket discount on YouTube and YouTube TV. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket allows access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL regular season games, providing NFL fans the opportunity to watch games outside of their local market. It also offers multi-view features to watch multiple games simultaneously via split screens and a Fantasy view, which allows you to track your Fantasy football teams while watching NFL action live. NFL RedZone is also available as an add-on.

A YouTube TV base plan is required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. However, you can also claim this promotion and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with an active Google account as a YouTube Primetime Channel without registering for YouTubeTV.

DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

Even before you scour the Week 1 NFL odds, now is the perfect time to bet NFL futures and DraftKings is running a promotion to sweeten your NFL betting. A qualifying NFL futures wager of $10 or more earns you a ticket into their $1 million NFL Survivor Pool. The Bills and Ravens, who are Week 1 opponents, are +600 co-favorites in the latest Super Bowl 60 odds, while the Eagles are at +700 and the Chiefs are +850.

Buffalo is also a 1.5-point home favorite over Baltimore in the Week 1 NFL lines with the over/under for this Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson duel on Sunday Night Football at 51.5. That's currently the only total in the 50s on the board with Packers vs. Lions sitting as the next highest total at 49.5.

There are nine divisional matchups on the Week 1 NFL schedule, including Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 5. Kansas City is favored by 3 in that contest and the over/under is 44.5. You can also already anytime touchdown scorers for that game. Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton has the shortest odds to score at +105 while Travis Kelce is listed at +180. Bet at DraftKings and get $300 in bonus bets instantly, as well as an NFL Sunday Ticket discount:

The 2025 NFL Draft also injected plenty of fresh young talent into the league. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who will start at quarterback for the Titans when they take on the Broncos in Week 1, is +350 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is the +275 favorite to win that accolade in the latest NFL odds. Last year's NFL MVP Josh Allen and the 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson are +550 co-favorites to win most valuable player in 2025.

There are many ways to utilize the latest DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo to ensure you have access to whatever game you're most interested in weekly on the NFL schedule. With the NFL Sunday Ticket, you won't miss a game-winning drive just because it's outside of your market, and DraftKings Sportsbook provides ample pregame and live betting options with NFL props you can take advantage of throughout the 2025 NFL season. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket promotion terms

Starting Monday, August 4th at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the gridiron with this game-changing deal: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV!

1 per new customer.

$5+ first-time bet req.

Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Stake removed from payout.

Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/.

Ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV (each an "Eligible Jurisdiction" or, collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

Creative: *TBD

Full RG and Disclaimer:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).

21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/. Offer ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.