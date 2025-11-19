The NFL's leading rusher is Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who entered the Week 12 NFL schedule, nearly 200 yards ahead of Bills running back James Cook. Taylor is coming off his best performance of the campaign, finishing with 244 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against Atlanta. His over/under for rushing yards against Kansas City on Sunday is 90.5 at DraftKings. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over, and it has also revealed picks for Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL RB prop picks for NFL Week 12 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Over 90.5 rushing yards (-113)

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Under 17.5 carries (-107)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons, anytime TD scorer (-150)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +508 (risk $100 to win $508)

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Over 90.5 rushing yards (-113, DraftKings)



Indianapolis has a two-game lead atop the AFC South and is currently battling New England and Denver for the top seed in the AFC, and Taylor has been a driving force behind that success. He is coming off his best performance of the season, racking up 244 rushing yards against Atlanta while scoring three touchdowns. Taylor has surpassed 100 rushing yards five times this season, and he is averaging 113.9 rushing yards per game. The model has Taylor finishing with 95 rushing yards on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City, going Over this total.

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Under 17.5 carries (-107, DraftKings)



Henry has dealt with a heavy workload recently, going over this total in five straight games. However, he went under in his previous four games, so this number has been inflated by recent trends. Keaton Mitchell had a season-high six carries against Cleveland last week, suggesting that he could help spell Henry on Sunday against the Jets. New York is coming off a 13-point loss to New England last week and might not put up a huge fight on Sunday, which would allow Baltimore to save Henry's legs for a matchup with Atlanta next week. The model only has Henry recording 16.7 carries on Sunday, making the Under a valuable wager.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons, anytime TD scorer (-150, DraftKings)

Robinson is a threat to score on the ground and through the air, entering Week 12 with six total touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came last week against Carolina, as he racked up 27 touches. He rushed 23 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns while securing four of five targets for 39 yards. It was a new season high in carries, and his volume could be just as high this week against the Saints, especially since quarterback Michael Penix (knee) is sidelined. The model has Robinson scoring in 75% of simulations, while the implied odds are just 60%.