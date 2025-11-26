The Week 13 NFL schedule continues with 11 games on Sunday, and some of the NFL's top running backs will be in action. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league with 1,197 rushing yards, and he has a crucial matchup against the Texans in the AFC South. Taylor had 244 rushing yards against Atlanta earlier this month, but Houston has the best defense in football. Despite that, SportsLine's proven computer model is taking Over 84.5 rushing yards for Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The model is also taking Christian McCaffrey Under 68.5 rushing yards and De'Von Achane Under 17.5 carries.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL RB prop picks for NFL Week 13 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Over 84.5 rushing yards (-113)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Under 68.5 rushing yards (-112)

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, Under 17.5 carries (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +567 (risk $100 to win $567)

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Over 84.5 rushing yards (-113, DraftKings)



Indianapolis went with a pass-heavy approach late in the game during its loss to Kansas City last week, which was heavily criticized by the fan base and the media. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards this season, averaging 108.8 rushing yards per game. The Colts will likely go back to giving him a heavy workload this week against Houston in a critical AFC South battle. Taylor has gone over 100 rushing yards in five of his last six games against the Texans, and the model has him finishing with 95 rushing yards on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Under 68.5 rushing yards (-112, DraftKings)



McCaffrey has been a disappointment this season from a rushing perspective, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry on 217 attempts. He has gone over 80 rushing yards in back-to-back games, leading to an inflated total on Sunday. However, he was held under 60 rushing yards in seven of his previous nine outings, and he is facing a strong Browns run defense that ranks No. 12 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. The model is projecting 60 rushing yards for McCaffrey this week, pointing to value on the Under at DraftKings.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, Under 17.5 carries (-115, DraftKings)

Achane's rushing attempts over/under has been bumped up after recording 22 carries against Buffalo and 21 carries against Washington in the last two games. However, he went under this total in seven of his previous nine games. Backup Ollie Gordon II matched his second-highest number of carries (9) this season against Washington his last time out after returning from an injury, while second-year back Jaylen Wright has been getting some touches as well. The model has Achane finishing with 14.3 carries to go Under this total with room to spare.