NFL fans will be treated to two mouthwatering matchups on Saturday in Week 16. The first game of the day features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans, two teams who have already cemented a spot in the NFL playoff bracket. The Chiefs boast the NFL's best record at 13-1, while the Texans (9-5) recently clinched the AFC South title following their 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Texans vs. Chiefs is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

The major storyline heading into Saturday's showdown is the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered a left ankle injury during Kansas City's 21-7 victory over the Browns last Sunday. According to the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds, Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Chiefs have won 10 consecutive games at home, while the Texans are 4-1 in their last five games played in December.

The second matchup of the day features two bitter AFC North rivals. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will host Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a pivotal division rivalry that could determine the winner of the AFC North. The Steelers (10-4) currently hold a one-game lead over the Ravens (9-4), so you can expect to see a playoff atmosphere when these rivals take the field.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Ravens are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Pittsburgh has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of its last 10 meetings against the Ravens. Baltimore is 6-1 in its last seven games played in December and 4-1 in its past five games played at home.

People who find one side of these spreads attractive, would like to try betting on the NFL, and do not already have a DraftKings account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo, which does not require a promo code, offers new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one of several sportsbook promotions being offered for NFL's Week 16 slate.

The DraftKings welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to bet a little and win a lot. However the bonus is not unique in the industry; other online sportsbooks offer similar welcome promotions, and not all are tied to winning the initial bet in order to receive the bonus.

Texans at Chiefs (Saturday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Money line Texans -187, Chiefs +156

Texans -187, Chiefs +156 Total 42

Picks and more to know

The most famous right ankle in the world right now belongs to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl MVP suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's 21-7 victory over the Browns. He was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, and coach Andy Reid said the team is preparing as if Mahomes will play.

There is no urgency, however, to rush Mahomes back before he is ready. Kansas City needs just two wins over its final three games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC so the Chiefs could still lose on Saturday and still control their destiny in wrapping up the top spot in the conference. If Mahomes doesn't play, Kansas City will turn to Carson Wentz, the 31-year-old vet who has thrown just two passes this season, both last week against Cleveland.

Houston, meanwhile, already has clinched the AFC South title and is playing for seeding position. The Texans have a big-play defense that ranks second in the league in sacks (45) and takeaways (28) and fourth in total defense (302.4 yards per game allowed). Their plethora of pass rushers will certainly have their sights set on an immobile Mahomes, if he plays.

SportsLine expert Jason La Canfora is on one side of the total in this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Eagles at Commanders (Sunday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Money line Eagles -174, Commanders +146

Eagles -174, Commanders +146 Total 45.5

Picks and more to know

The top two teams in the NFC East collide when the Commanders host the Eagles. Five weeks ago, this matchup looked destined to be a showdown for the division title. But Washington (9-5) has lost three of its last five, and Philadelphia (12-2) has won a franchise-record 10 in a row to take a stranglehold of the division. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a tie.



Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley is having a MVP-caliber season. Barkley, who joined the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason, leads the league in both rushing yards (a franchise-record 1,688) and scrimmage yards (1,964). In Philadelphia's Week 11 win against the Commanders, he had 198 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 10 career games against Washington, he is averaging 136.2 scrimmage yards per game, which is the third-most by a player against a single opponent (minimum 10 games) in NFL history.

Meanwhile the Commanders are fighting for their playoff lives. They enter Week 16 holding the third and final wild card berth in the NFC, but they're only one game ahead of the Seahawks (8-6).

Washington is coming off a razor-thin, 20-19 win at New Orleans. In that game, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and added 66 rushing yards. He is the fourth rookie quarterback in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in a season.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup,

Saints at Packers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Packers -13.5

Packers -13.5 Money line Packers -885, Saints +592

Packers -885, Saints +592 Total 42

Picks and more to know

Monday Night Football will feature one team preparing for the postseason and another preparing for the offseason. The Packers (10-4) currently own the second wild card spot and can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Monday (or a combination of other teams losing). Meanwhile the Saints (5-9) are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason.

Green Bay has been effective all season at running the ball. Behind running back Josh Jacobs, the Packers are tied for fourth in the league in rushing offense (144.4 yards per game). They are also fourth in the NFL in total offense (375.9 yards per game).



In addition, Green Bay has been getting clean play from quarterback Jordan Love recently. After throwing 11 interceptions over his first eight games of the season, Love has has zero interceptions over his last four games. The Packers are 3-1 during that stretch.

The Saints' quarterback situation is not as favorable. According to reports, starter Derek Carr, who has an injured left throwing hand, is unlikely to return this week. That would leave the job to either Jake Haener, who started last week against the Commanders, or Spencer Rattler, who nearly rallied New Orleans to a win over Washington.

Adding to the Saints' issues is the health of running back Alvin Kamara. The multipurpose weapon, who has 1,493 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage this season, is dealing with a groin injury that forced him out of last week's game. On Monday New Orleans interim coach Darren Rizzi declined to discuss the extent of the injury.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The DraftKings welcome promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new DraftKings customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the DraftKings promo.

In addition, the $150 in bonus bets will be credited in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens. All of the bonus bet tokens will expire seven days after reaching your account.

Lastly, bonus bets are not included in any returns or winnings, nor are they redeemable for cash, transferable or refundable.

How to sign up for the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New DraftKings users who are interested in claiming the sportsbook's latest welcome offer can do so by following these steps:

Claim the DraftKings promo via this link. Click on the orange SIGN UP button. Enter the requested information, including email, username, password and phone number. Along the rest of the registration process, new sign-ups will be ask to provide the last four digits of their social security number and have their location confirmed to ensure they are in an area in which DraftKings operates. Agree to the terms and conditions of DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5.

If the first bet wins, the new user will earn $150 in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens.

Responsible gambling

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a Responsible Gaming Center where users can find resources and tools to help them avoid problem gambling. Those include deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, personalized stats to track wins and losses and the ability to take a break from DraftKings from three days to five years.

There are additional resources available too, such as: