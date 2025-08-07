The latest DraftKings promo code will excite any passionate NFL fan who can't get enough football action on Sundays, offering new users over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet. After seven months without NFL games in competing time slots, the DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo eliminates the need to be tied to your local coverage when the first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season kicks off September 10. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket allows access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL regular season games, providing NFL fans the opportunity to watch games outside of their local market. It also offers multi-view features to watch multiple games simultaneously via split screens and a Fantasy view, which allows you to track your Fantasy football teams while watching NFL action live. NFL RedZone is also available as an add-on. All users must subscribe to YouTube TV to access the NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

One of the 1 p.m. ET highlights of the Week 1 NFL schedule features Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets. Rodgers' two years in New York began with optimism that quickly turned into a tumultuous situation after the future Hall of Fame quarterback tore his Achilles four plays into his Jets career in Year One. His second year featured New York's head coach and general manager being fired during the season. Rodgers appears in a stabler situation this fall, and the Steelers are 3-point favorites against the Jets in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at DraftKings.

Despite having a legendary starting quarterback, the Steelers have the second-longest odds to win the AFC North at +500 odds on DraftKings. Rogers steps into arguably the best division in football, and the Ravens are -165 favorites to repeat as AFC North winners with the Bengals at +270 odds. The Browns are significant longshots at +3500, the longest odds of any team in the NFL to win their division on DraftKings. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, as well as an NFL Sunday Ticket discount:

Meanwhile, the Jets are +1800 longshots to win the AFC East with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn paired with Justin Fields trying to prove himself as a capable NFL starter with his third team in five career NFL seasons. Fields is also going up against his former team, but whereas the Jets released Rodgers, Fields was free to sign anywhere in the league as a free agent.

DraftKings offers a variety of NFL player futures as well, including MVP winner, over/under on total yards and touchdowns for specific NFL player props, and stat leaders. Rodgers is a +7000 longshot to lead the NFL in passing yards with Joe Burrow as the +500 favorite, followed by Dak Prescott (+850) and Patrick Mahomes (+900) in the latest NFL odds on DraftKings.

There are many ways to utilize the latest DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo to ensure you have access to whatever game you're most interested in weekly on the NFL schedule. With the NFL Sunday Ticket, you won't miss a game-winning drive just because it's outside of your market, and DraftKings Sportsbook provides ample pregame and live betting options with NFL props you can take advantage of throughout the 2025 NFL season. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket promotion terms

Starting Monday, August 4th at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the gridiron with this game-changing deal: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV!New Customers: Bet $5+ Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly AND Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

1 per new customer.

$5+ first-time bet req.

Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Stake removed from payout.

Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/.

Ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV (each an "Eligible Jurisdiction" or, collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

Creative: *TBD

Full RG and Disclaimer:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).

21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/. Offer ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.