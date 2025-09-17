With the latest DraftKings promo code, you get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 3 schedule will feature 14 games, including two featuring teams sporting 2-0 records, which makes it the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to start placing your bets. Among the unbeatens, the Rams will battle the Eagles in a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round playoff, while the Cardinals take on the 49ers in a key NFC West matchup. You can watch any Sunday NFL game during the day, including out-of-market contests, with the latest NFL Sunday Ticket discount on YouTube and YouTube TV. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket allows access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL regular season games, providing NFL fans the opportunity to watch games outside of their local market. It also offers multi-view features to watch multiple games simultaneously via split screens and a Fantasy view, which allows you to track your Fantasy football teams while watching NFL action live. NFL RedZone is also available as an add-on.

A YouTube TV base plan is required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. However, you can also claim this promotion and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with an active Google account as a YouTube Primetime Channel without registering for YouTubeTV.

DraftKings Sunday Ticket promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Week 3 NFL betting preview

NFL Week 3 features six divisional matchups, including the Cardinals vs. 49ers clash. The Cardinals have wins over the Saints (20-13) and Panthers (27-22), while the 49ers beat the Seahawks (17-13) and Saints (26-21). Arizona won both games against San Francisco last season. Quarterback Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals' attack, completing 70.4% of his passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in 2025. Mac Jones is expected to go for San Francisco after completing 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints on Sunday. The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds by DraftKings.

Two of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders meet when the Rams (2-0) and Eagles (2-0) match up. Los Angeles is coming off a 33-19 win over the Titans, while Philadelphia held off the Chiefs 20-17 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch this past Sunday. The Eagles enter as 3-point favorites in the 2025 Week 3 matchup with the over/under currently set at 44.5 at DraftKings.

In another key divisional battle, the Broncos (1-1) face the Chargers (2-0) in an AFC West showdown. Denver will look to rebound from their 29-28 loss to the Colts, while Los Angeles looks to move to 3-0 after downing the Raiders 20-9 on Monday Night Football. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 19 of 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas. The Chargers enter as 2.5-point favorites in the 2025 Week 2 matchup with the over/under currently set at 44.5 at DraftKings. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, as well as an NFL Sunday Ticket discount:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket promotion terms

Starting Monday, August 4th at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the gridiron with this game-changing deal: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV!

1 per new customer.

$5+ first-time bet req.

Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Stake removed from payout.

Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/.

Ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV (each an "Eligible Jurisdiction" or, collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

Creative: *TBD

Full RG and Disclaimer:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).

21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/. Offer ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.