The New York Jets host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the Week 5 NFL schedule, as the Jets (0-4) look to remove themselves as one of three winless teams in the 2025 NFL season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (1-2-1) are coming off a wild 40-40 tie against the Packers on Sunday Night Football last week. FanDuel and DraftKings are two of the biggest sports betting apps on the market, and when trying to find the best value of a specific bet, sports bettors would be wise to look at the latest NFL odds on DraftKings vs. FanDuel to find the best place to make a specific bet.

For example, Dak Prescott's over/under for passing yards is 239.5 at FanDuel, compared to 242.5 at DraftKings. Three yards may not seem like a substancial difference as that's just a 1% difference for someone throwing for 300 yards, but with the SportsLine model projecting Prescott for 240 passing yards, that's the difference between a winning and losing bet when weighing DraftKings vs. FanDuel as betting platform options. While both sportsbooks placed Prescott's number near the model's projection, the SportsLine model projects value in backing Jets on the money line and Garrett Wilson Over receiving yards on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

FanDuel vs. DraftKings odds for Cowboys vs. Jets

Here are some top NFL betting options for Jets vs. Cowboys, showcasing how DraftKings and FanDuel compare to one another.

Spread FanDuel DraftKings Money line favorite Cowboys -120 Cowboys -135 Money line underdog Jets +120 Jets +114 Over 47.5 points (-104) 47.5 points (-115) Under 47.5 points (-118) 47.5 points (-105) Dak Prescott passing yards 239.5 (Over -114, Under -114) 242.5 (Over -113, Under -111) Breece Hall rushing yards 67.5 (Over -114, Under -114) 67.5 (Over -114, Under -110) Garrett Wilson receiving yards 62.5 (Over -114, Under -114) 63.5 (Over -110, Under -114) Javonte Williams anytime TD scorer -130 -125 Justin Fields anytime TD scorer +125 +115

Best bets for Jets vs. Cowboys

Jets to defeat the Cowboys (FanDuel +114, DraftKings +114)

The Jets are still seeking their first victory of the season, but the Cowboys are also winless outside of Dallas over their 1-2-1 start. The Cowboys lost to the Bears, 31-14, in Chicago despite the Bears being 0-2 at the time. Three of New York's first four games this season came against teams that made the playoffs last season, but the Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 year. The Cowboys are allowing the second-most points (33 ppg) on the most yards (420.5 yards per game) in the NFL, and at plus-money odds at home, the model projects value in backing the Jets on Sunday.

Both FanDuel and DraftKings have this line at +114, but you can bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins at FanDuel.

Garrett Wilson Over receiving yards (Over 62.5 yards at FanDuel, Over 63.5 yards at DraftKings)

Wilson had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown last week against the Dolphins, and he's gone Over both of these numbers in three of four games this season. The 25-year-old had more than 80 receiving yards in all three of those contests as the clear alpha in the New York passing attack. Wilson entered the week with the fifth-most targets (38) in the NFL, as the opportunities are clearly there for him as he's formed a quick chemistry with Justin Fields.

FanDuel offers Wilson Over 62.5 receiving yards at -114 odds, while DraftKings offers Wilson Over 63.5 yards at -110 odds. If you want to increase your chances at winning the bet, you'll want to play this at FanDuel so your wager still cashes if he finishes at exactly 63 yards. The payout is slightly better at DraftKings though, with -110 odds compared to -114 at FanDuel, as you'd need to risk $114 to win $100 at FanDuel, compared to risking $110 to win $100 at DraftKings. The model projects Wilson for 75 receiving yards, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if this bet wins at DraftKings.

Justin Fields Over passing yards (Over 187.5 yards at FanDuel, Over 186.5 yards at DraftKings)

Fields has gone Over this total in each of the two games he started and finished this season. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown last week, as, despite being a dual-threat quarterback, Fields can air the ball out. He's averaging 222 passing yards in the two games he's started and finished this season. Dallas is allowing the most passing yards in the NFL (297.3 yards per game) as the defense has struggled in adjusting to playing without Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Packers.

FanDuel offers Fields' Over 187.5 passing yards at -114 odds, while DraftKings has Fields Over 186.5 passing yards at -111 odds, making DraftKings the clear place this wager with at a lower yardage and better odds. The model projects Fields for 230 passing yards.

