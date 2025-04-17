Drake has amended his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) following Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show, according to Reuters. Drake claims viewers were led to believe he was a pedophile due to Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed on Jan. 15, claims that UMG tried to profit off targeting Drake by promoting Lamar's hit song. In the new changes, Drake's legal team asserts that UMG escalated that issue with Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl, which peaked at 135.7 million viewers.

In the live halftime performance, Lamar left out the word "pedophile" when singing "Not Like Us," but Drake said it still had the same effect.

"It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist," Drake said.

In response, UMG asserted that Drake was receiving poor legal counsel in pursuing the lawsuit.

"Drake, unquestionably one of the world's most accomplished artists and with whom we've enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another," UMG said, per Reuters.

Drake is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which UMG has attempted to get dismissed. Drake said he wants UMG to be "held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions."

Since "Not Like Us" was released on May 4, 2024, it shot up the billboard charts and earned Lamar a Grammy Award.