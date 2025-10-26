The Atlanta Falcons offense will be shorthanded when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 as star wide receiver Drake London has been listed as inactive for Sunday's game.

London popped up on the injury report late in the week when he was downgraded to questionable with the hip injury on Saturday. He had logged a limited practice on Friday, but didn't have a game-day designation on the team's final injury report that day. London was expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's contest.

The Falcons star wideout has hauled in 38 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. London is coming off a week in which he caught four passes for 42 yards on 10 targets in a 20-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2024, London racked up career-highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271), and touchdowns (nine).

The Falcons offense was already slated to be shorthanded with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was dealing with a foot/ankle injury throughout the week. With Penix also being ruled as inactive, veteran Kirk Cousins will step back into a starting role for the first time since being benched late in the 2024 season.

With London out of the lineup, Cousins will have to lean on speedy receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts, along with Bijan Robinson out of the backfield, against Miami.