The Atlanta Falcons suffered a heartbreaking Week 1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 23-20 fashion, and they had to finish the game without their star receiver. Drake London left with about two and a half minutes left in the contest with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports is a shoulder sprain. London will reportedly undergo further testing, but the initial diagnosis makes him day-to-day going into Week 2.

The injury occurred on what appeared at the time to be a go-ahead touchdown. Down by four, Michael Penix Jr. hit London in the end zone for what would have been a late score, but the star receiver could not complete the process of the catch as he went to the ground and landed hard on his right shoulder. He departed from the action and did not return.

Penix scored on a clutch four-yard run to put the Falcons on top anyway, but when the Buccaneers responded with a quick answer to regain the lead, London's absence was obvious. The Falcons had multiple chances to score another late and likely decisive touchdown but came up short on their heaves to the end zone. They settled for a field goal attempt with the hopes of sending the game to overtime, and Younghoe Koo pushed it wide right.

London racked up a team-high eight catches before his premature exit. The Falcons did most of their damage through the air, and both Bijan Robinson (100) and Kyle Pitts (59) accumulated more yardage than London, who was the least efficient of any pass-catcher with his 55.

The sprained shoulder diagnosis gives London a chance to return for Week 2, but if he is unavailable, Atlanta would have to make its first road trip of the season without its top receiver. The Falcons square off against the Minnesota Vikings, who will enter the contest on short rest after they open the season Monday night.

London has obvious chemistry with his young quarterback and should be one of the NFL's top volume targets when healthy. He was increasingly more productive with each start Penix made in his rookie year and peaked in Week 18 when he saw a whopping 18 targets and turned them into 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. It was the single most productive game of London's career.