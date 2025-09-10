Falcons coach Raheem Morris says he expects standout wide receiver Drake London (shoulder sprain) to play in Week 2, when Atlanta faces the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football."

"I mean, Drake is, like, Drake," Morris said. "He's ultimately tough, and he is what he is, and we know Drake. I do expect him to play. That's not saying that he is, but when you ask me, 'Do I expect him to play?' [I'd say] of course. Drake is the ultimate tough guy, and when he says he's gonna go practice, that tells you a lot."

London ended up practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, per the team's official injury report.

London, 24, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' eventual 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. The talented USC product came down hard on his right shoulder on a catch attempt in the end zone in the fourth quarter and did not return.

London reeled in eight of 15 targets for 55 yards in the loss. He's coming off a breakout 2024 campaign in which he caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, and he led the NFL with 352 receiving yards in the final three games of the season, all started by this year's starter, Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons also got good news on the Darnell Mooney injury front. The veteran wideout missed Week 1 with his own shoulder injury, but he also practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.