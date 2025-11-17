Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will miss at least Week 12 after suffering a PCL sprain in his team's loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network. London left the game late in regulation and did not return for overtime.

Prior to his injury, London diced up the Panthers for seven catches and 117 yards. As the Falcons drove to tie or win the game in the fourth quarter, London took a hard hit going over the middle and landed hard when diving for a ball down the sidelines. He remained on the sidelines after that possession.

Losing London for any amount of time, even if it is just one week, is a crushing blow to the Atlanta offense. London is the passing game as he leads the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (810) and receiving touchdowns (6).

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London evolved into one of the best receivers in the league. Since entering the NFL in 2022, London posted 301 receptions for 3852 yards and 21 touchdowns. London is on pace for career bests in both yards and touchdowns, but his knee injury could derail that.

Coming off a devastating overtime loss to the Panthers, the injury news for the Falcons continues to get worse. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could be done for the season with a knee injury of his own, and receiver Darnell Mooney left the game with a rib injury. With Penix and London both out for at least one week -- and Mooney possibly joining them -- the Falcons have a steep hill to climb if they want to get back in the playoff race. Atlanta is 3-7, riding a five-game losing streak.

In the wake of another loss the this injury news, the Falcons' chances of winning the NFC South plummeted to +17500 at FanDuel Sportsbook, which makes them an even longer shot than the last-place New Orleans Saints.