Arthur Smith has gone 7-10 in each of his first two years as head coach for the Falcons, but some believe 2023 could be a season of change for Atlanta. With Tom Brady out of the division, the NFC South is wide open. Not only that, but the Falcons have made several interesting additions on both sides of the ball.

Second-year wideout Drake London says the locker room feels different, and that the team is building momentum heading into the preseason.

"I think we sense the hype in the locker room," London said, via ESPN. "I think we sense what we can do as an offense, and I think we sense what we can do as a team in general."

So what is the hype in the locker room?

"I think it's just the confidence and readiness to get out on the field and then showcase what we can do to the world. ... I think you can say the confidence and the hype in the locker room is much different from what it was last year," London said.

The most notable addition the Falcons made on offense was selecting Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick. The Texas product was the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018, and for good reason. Not only is Robinson a dual-threat back, but he's slippery. In 2022, he avoided 113 tackles, which were the most tackles avoided by any FBS player over the past five years. Smith landed a head-coaching job in large part due to the success of Derrick Henry during his time coaching with the Titans. Maybe he's found a Henry of his own in Robinson.

Robinson, of course, wasn't the only addition Atlanta made as it added another tight end behind Kyle Pitts in Jonnu Smith, and what could be a steal in former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Mack Hollins.

"I think it's just the firepower that we have," London said. "You know? Just the firepower that we have, the guys that we have in the locker room, and knowing what they can do and how special of athletes we have around us."

Caesars Sportsbook is expecting improvement from the Falcons as well, as their posted win total is 8.5 with the juice on the Over (-120). Basically, the Falcons are expected to register their first winning season since 2017. As London said, the players can sense the hype.