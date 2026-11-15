Two of the game's biggest stars went down on the same play in Germany, as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headed to the locker room following injuries on a third-down sack.

The Patriots announced that Maye was downgraded from questionable to out with an ankle injury and the Lions announced that Hutchinson is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Patriots backup QB Tommy DeVito took over for Maye and is now set to play the remainder of the matchup.

On third-and-goal, Hutchinson got to the quarterback, who was limping after the play. Maye was able to walk under his own power to the sideline, but was hunched over, seemingly in pain, and eventually went to the locker room.

Here is a look at the final play of the opening drive and the last play before Maye went to the locker room:

Hutchinson appeared to injure his knee during the celebration of the sack. Here is a closer look at the celebration:

The extent of each injury is not yet known.

The Patriots' opening drive ended in a successful field goal attempt. The Lions immediately responded with an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown on their first offensive drive of the game.

CBS Sports will continue to update this article as more news becomes available.