FOXBOROUGH, Ma. -- Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a day to remember. He spent time with Jayden Daniels, reunited with old pal Sam Hartman, hung out with Jon Bon Jovi, signed autographs for every kid he crossed paths with, and even looked a little small when he stood toe-to-toe with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Oh, and also, he put on a terrific aerial display against the Washington Commanders' first-string defense in their joint practice on Wednesday.

It's believed to be his best day of training camp to date, and a clear indicator that the former No. 3 overall pick has built the confidence and understanding to run new playcaller Josh McDaniels' offense smoothly.

Here's a smattering of evidence. Maye ...

Avoided pressure and threw with dynamite accuracy off-platform before a would-be hit to Demario Douglas for what would have been a solid gain.

Used a deceptive play fake to completely fool the Commanders linebackers into stopping the run, leaving Hunter Henry wide open between the hashes for a good gain.

Looked off Commanders defenders on his drop back before hitting Austin Hooper on an over route for a would-be first down and more.

Continued his streak of long back-shoulder throws, hitting emerging receiver Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown thanks to his outstanding placement.

Again had great placement on a wheel route bucket throw to rookie TreVeyon Henderson in the back right corner of the end zone, but Henderson couldn't quite reel it in over his shoulder.

Scored on the very next play, again evading pressure and hitting Mack Hollins at the back right pylon for a touchdown.

There was more -- a number of anticipatory throws where only his receivers could catch the ball, a couple of other plays where Maye got the ball out in spite of pass rush pressure, and a pair of off-schedule rushing plays where Maye either was flushed out of the pocket or didn't have his primary reads open so he took off with his legs (once for a touchdown). There was even a play where running back Rhamondre Stevenson was bowled over by A-gap pressure and Maye knew to get rid of the ball and not take on contact.

In total, I counted two off-target throws from Maye, not including an interception in red-zone team drills. Maye fired a bullet pass for Douglas that got tipped up in the air by Bobby Wagner and fell right into Mike Sainristil's hands in the end zone. Maye thinks he could have done a better job manipulating Wagner by moving him off his spot with his eyes.

"I could have looked him a different way, and he barely got a hand out," Maye said after practice. "I tried to throw it with some speed down there in the red zone to hopefully not have tip balls, but a good play by him."

Despite the unfortunate pick, which then became a teaching point that should help him into the season, this is improvement. And forget about improvement from his rookie year -- it's improvement from earlier this summer when Maye had some inconsistent days throwing the ball.

"It looked like some football out there against a different team. And it felt good to kind of get our operation done against somebody else," Maye said. "And we did some no huddle, I thought we went well. So, it was good for us to learn from it, watch it, and kind of just build off of it."

Maye's accuracy, playmaking, and learning from his rare mistake were impressive. But his day was even more impressive knowing he didn't have top target Stefon Diggs on the field with him outside for maybe five plays. It was plenty of Douglas, Boutte and his tight ends who were making plays against the Commanders secondary.

Diggs looked spry and wasn't afraid of making contact or cutting on his surgically repaired knee whatsoever. He got looks from Maye on a hitch route on his first snap; one of Maye's off-target throws on an out route that went off Diggs' hand; a fade into the end zone that was close; and a dig route in the end zone where Diggs got held before the ball arrived.

It seems like one of the last major checklist items for the Patriots is to have Maye and Diggs develop their timing and chemistry between now and Week 1 against the Raiders.

"I think anytime you get him in the lineup, it adds a different kind of swagger in the huddle," Maye said of his 32-year-old receiver.

And if that's on the checklist, then the development of his offensive line has to be another. The Patriots are working with two rookies -- tackle Will Campbell and guard Jared WIlson -- on the left side of their offensive line. Vikings castoff Garrett Bradbury is attempting a bounce-back year at center. Veteran right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses are the most reliable men in the front five, and Moses has missed six games in his past two seasons.

Maye should take a step forward this year, but he'll need that offensive line to play above expectations. That's on top of Diggs playing at the same level as he did pre-ACL tear, as well as the rest of the Patriots offense stepping up, including what appears to be a three-headed run game.

It all might mean the Pats won't quite contend for the playoffs in 2025, but they're on the right path. Maye appears to be their next leader and one of the league's next quarterbacks who can ascend in his second season.