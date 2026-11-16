A lot was made about the New England Patriots facing a historically easy schedule during their surprise run to Super Bowl LX in 2025. What flew more under the radar, however, was how remarkably healthy they were throughout that campaign. Between Week 1 and Super Bowl LX, New England placed just eight players on injured reserve. That's an astounding run of good health amid an NFL season, but water has found its level in 2026 in dramatic fashion.

The Patriots have been hit hard by injuries through 10 weeks of their 2026 season, and Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany may have delivered the kill shot.

At the tail end of the opening drive, Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury that is reportedly feared to be season-ending. Specifically, there's concern the third-year quarterback may have fractured his ankle after taking a sack by pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Maye stayed in Germany for additional testing to see if surgery is required. He is already expected to miss a substantial period of time, possibly even the entire season.

That would be the death blow for a New England team already marred by injuries throughout 2026.

For instance, as noted by the Boston Herald, 16 of the Patriots' 22 Week 1 starters have either missed games or been knocked out of contests so far due to injury. That doesn't even include players like wideout Romeo Doubs, TreVeyon Henderson, and other rotational contributors.

For a broader view of just how much of a bit the injury bug has taken, here's a look at some notable Patriots who've missed time so far this season due to injury (courtesy of Pro Football Reference).

In total, 28 different players have been listed as out on gameday or placed on injured reserve heading into the Week 10 game in Germany, not including the loss of Maye that happened during that game. This is an entirely different circumstance than the health the team enjoyed last season, and it's adding up. New England now lost three of their last four games, moving to 5-5 entering the Week 11 bye.

Injuries reared their head almost instantly at the start of 2026. Most notably, A.J. Brown — the club's offseason prize acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Eagles — suffered a high ankle sprain in his Patriots debut. That landed him on injured reserve, keeping him out until Week 6. He missed two more games in Weeks 8 and 9, then left Sunday's contest early with a hamstring injury.

The hits have kept coming for Mike Vrabel's team, and they aren't limited to players who've missed games we highlighted above. There are plenty of Patriots who have been limited by injury, but still been able to suit up. Safety Kevin Byard (chest), left tackle Will Campbell (knee), linebacker Christian Elliss (chest), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), right tackle Morgan Moses (foot), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), defensive back Charles Woods (shoulder, hamstring), and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder) have all popped up on the injury report throughout the season.

These are foundational pieces to what New England hoped would be a 2026 season that carried the momentum of last year's Super Bowl run and let them contend again. Instead, injuries — coupled with poor execution on the field — have turned a season once looked at with such promise upside down, especially in the wake of Maye's potential season-ender.