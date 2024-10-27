New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye exited Sunday's 25-22 divisional matchup win against the New York Jets with a head injury. Maye was evaluated in the blue medical tent and then went to the locker room. The team initially listed their starter as questionable to return as he was evaluated for a concussion, which was confirmed.

Maye was hit on the head by a member of the Jets defense, which appears to have caused the injury.

Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games, came in to lead the Patriots offense. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first drive with Brissett taking over.

With Maye out, the Patriots handed the reins to Brissett, who led the the team to a last-minute win.

Maye was off to a solid start before going down with injury, using his legs a lot in the first quarter. He helped lead the team down the field and put the ball in the end zone himself, rushing for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7-0 early.