New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is out for the remainder of the divisional matchup against the New York Jets, confirmed by coach Jerod Mayo on the CBS broadcast. Maye was evaluated in the blue medical tent and then went to the locker room. The team initially listed their starter as questionable to return with a head injury as he was evaluated for a concussion, which has now been confirmed.

Maye was hit on the head by a member of the Jets defense, which appears to have caused the injury.

Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games, came in to lead the Patriots offense. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first drive with Brissett taking over.

With Maye out, the team will look to Brissett to finish out the remainder of the game.

Maye was off to a solid start before going down with injury, using his legs a lot in the first quarter. He helped lead the team down the field and put the ball in the end zone himself, rushing for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7-0 early. Maye leads the team in rushing with three carries for 46 yards.

New York currently leads 13-7.

