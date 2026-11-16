The New England Patriots may have to finish the 2026 season without their franchise centerpiece. Quarterback Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower-leg injury that is poised to sideline him for an extended period of time, according ESPN. The report notes that the injury has the potential to keep Maye out for the remainder of the year. Specifically, ESPN reports that the team fears Maye fractured his ankle.

Maye suffered the injury on the final offensive snap of New England's opening drive against the Detroit Lions during their Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. The third-year quarterback was sacked by pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson on a third-and-goal play and was in noticeable discomfort after the hit. After being looked at on the sideline, Maye gingerly walked to the locker room where he was eventually ruled out with what the team called an ankle injury.

Immediately after the game, coach Mike Vrabel didn't have much of an update on Maye's status. However, Vrabel told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday morning that Maye stayed back in Germany.

"The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back,' Vrabel said, via the Boston Herald. "He'll be traveling back here shortly. But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. The things that go around injuries, and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He'll be returning here, I think, shortly."

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.6 YDs 2330 TD 18 INT 11 YD/Att 8.44 View Profile

Given that Maye was unable to travel back with the team following the international contest, this lends credence to this latest report on the severity of the injury. ESPN's report highlights that Maye stayed in Germany to undergo additional tests to determine whether he needs surgery.

Maye -- along with the entire Patriots team -- has come back down to earth a bit in 2026 following his MVP runner-up season last year as New England made a surprise Super Bowl run. Through 10 games, Maye was 5-5 as the starter, completed 65.6% of his passes, averaged 233.0 passing yards per game, and threw for 18 touchdowns. He's also thrown 11 interceptions, which are already a career high.

Injury comes at critical time for New England

Of course, it's never a good time for your franchise quarterback to endure a potential season-ending injury, but Maye going down comes at a critical juncture of New England's season. The club is reeling after losing three of its last four games, dropping it back to .500 on the season.

This latest loss to Detroit pushes them further behind the Buffalo Bills (8-1) in the AFC East race, and they are now on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Coming into Week 10, they were slotted as the No. 7 seed, but are now sitting as the No. 8 seed and looking up to the Cleveland Browns (6-4), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3), and Denver Broncos (7-2) for the three wild card spots.

The Patriots will have the bye to collect themselves in Week 11, but the road ahead doesn't get any easier, particularly in December, when they'll face the Bills, Vikings, and Chiefs (road) over a three-week span. Not having Maye for those matchups would make New England significant underdogs, even with two of those games at Gillette Stadium.

Who is the Patriots backup QB?

Tommy DeVito NE • QB • #16 CMP% 50.0 YDs 132 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 4.13 View Profile

With Maye on the shelf, the Patriots will first turn to top backup Tommy DeVito. He stepped in during their contest with Detroit in Germany on Sunday. In that game, DeVito put up less-than-stellar numbers, completing 12-of-24 for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed four times for 19 yards on the ground.

DeVito has been with New England for the past two seasons after being claimed off waivers in August of 2025 following his release from the New York Giants. Last offseason, he signed a two-year, $7.4 million extension with the team and became the primary back to Maye entering 2026.

The 28-year-old has starting experience, having logged eight starts over his career since entering the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. DeVito is 3-5 over those starts and has a 63.4% completion percentage to go along with an 84.6 passer rating for his career.