New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye exited Sunday's eventual 25-22 victory against the rival New York Jets with a head injury. The No. 3 overall pick was evaluated in the blue medical tent, and then went to the locker room. The team initially listed its starter as questionable while he was evaluated for a concussion, which was confirmed.

"At this time, Drake is in the NFL concussion protocol, so I'm not going to get too much into that as far as Drake questions," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters on Monday morning, via ESPN. "I was surprised when [head athletic trainer Jim] Whalen told me he [Maye] had to go to the medical tent because he threw a couple good balls afterwards. I thought he was still pretty sharp in those regards. But obviously it's above my pay grade as far as pulling him out of the game and putting him in the protocol."

Maye was hit on the head by a defender, which appears to have caused the injury.

Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games of the season, led New England to a last-minute win. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards.

Maye was off to a solid start before going down with his injury, rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Now, however, it's clear his Week 9 availability is in doubt.