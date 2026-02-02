Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is one of five finalists for the MVP, which will be announced on Feb. 6 ahead of the Big Game between New England and Seattle on Sunday, Feb. 8. Maye had 4,394 passing yards and 450 rushing yards during the regular season, leading the Patriots to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and ultimately a spot in the title game. On Sunday, Maye and the Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs, according to the latest NFL odds. Maye has over/unders of 221.5 passing yards and 38.5 rushing yards in the NFL odds at DraftKings. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Under for both of those props, along with Under 30.5 pass attempts.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Big Game on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Drake Maye prop picks to bet at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three Drake Maye prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +395 (risk $100 to win $395).

Drake Maye Under 221.5 passing yards (-112)

Maye went well over this total during the regular season, averaging 258.5 passing yards per game. He has gone Under in back-to-back games this postseason though, finishing with 179 yards against Houston before going just 10-of-21 for 86 yards in snowy Denver in the AFC Championship. Maye is facing a top-10 Seattle pass defense that allowed just 193 passing yards per game during the regular season. SportsLine's model has Maye finishing with 205 passing yards to provide value on the Under.

Drake Maye Under 30.5 pass attempts (-112)

New England has leaned heavily on its rushing attack during the postseason, as Maye has yet to crack 30 pass attempts in a game. He also had 21 or fewer passes in his final two games of the regular season, so he has gone under 30 attempts in 13 of 20 games this season. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in plays per game, so the tempo should lend itself to fewer opportunities for Maye. The model has Maye throwing 28 passes in the Big Game, making the Under the play for this prop.

Drake Maye Under 38.5 rushing yards (-114)

This is an inflated total after the 23-year-old rushed for 65 yards against Denver in the AFC Championship, including a 28-yard run. He posted much more modest rushing numbers against Houston the previous week, finishing with 10 yards on six carries. Maye is facing a Seahawks run defense that ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (91.9) during the regular season. The model has Maye recording 31 rushing yards against the Seahawks.