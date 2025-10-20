Another win for the New England Patriots and another dazzling performance from quarterback Drake Maye in coach Mike Vrabel's anticipated return to Nashville. Maye eclipsed one of Tom Brady's franchise records during Sunday's 31-13 rout of the Titans after throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns as New England captured its fourth straight win for the first time in four years to improve to 5-2 this season.

Maye's sparkling effort included a 91.3% completion rate thanks to a 21-of-23 showing, which broke Brady's franchise record of 88.5. Brady previously set the record against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 when Maye was a 7-year-old football fan in Charlotte.

Maye expressed no interest in patting himself on the back after a near-perfect outing.

"I left some out there," Maye said. "I ended up running [when] I could have thrown. I tucked it a couple times when I shouldn't have. I need to get to the back side of the progression more. I'm trying to be careful with the football and trying to challenge it down the field and not just be a 'Checkdown Charlie.' So just trying to throw it to the guys that are open and they're making great plays."

Only Detroit's Jared Goff boasts a higher completion percentage than Maye this season. Maye became the third player below the age of 24 with at least 200 yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or higher in six straight games in NFL history. He joins Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes in the category.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye started 12 games as a rookie last season, finishing with a 3-9 record with 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

A year later, Maye has a 6:1 touchdown to interception ratio through seven contests and has shown complete mastery of the offensive scheme for the streaking Patriots.

"There's a lot of demand there from Josh [McDaniels] and myself, and I think he's responded to that as far as the leadership that he's had to show this offense," Vrabel said of Maye. "Kept talking about, he wants to earn it. I've told him that he's earned it. And I think he doesn't like something in practice, then he gets it fixed. And if he wants a better Friday practice, then he talks about it before we go out there on Friday. And I think those guys respond to him and the things that he says and the way that he operates."