There are still seven games left on the schedule, but New England's season unofficially and unceremoniously ended in the aftermath of Week 10. That's due to Drake Maye suffering a broken fibula, which will sideline him deep into the regular season if not for the whole year. The Patriots' chances of returning to the playoffs after a surprise run to the Super Bowl a year ago are all but out the window.

The team enters its Week 11 bye at 5-5 and is slotted as the No. 8 seed in the conference. With Maye on the shelf and Tommy DeVito poised to start the rest of the way (unless they add a free agent), the second half could be tough sledding for Mike Vrabel's team. That's especially true in December, when they'll have a three-week stretch against the Bills, Vikings, and Chiefs. Even with Maye in the fold, those were going to be tough matchups to overcome. Without their star franchise quarterback, they're borderline insurmountable.

Really, this injury to Maye changes the lens through which we need to view the Patriots. The focus shifts away from the nitty-gritty of the regular season and possible playoff position to the bigger-picture, existential topics that extend beyond 2026. Below, we'll highlight some of the ripple effects of Maye's injury, along with other pressing questions facing the franchise as they look to bounce back in 2027 with their star QB in the fold.

Are Drake Maye's extension talks impacted?

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.6 YDs 2330 TD 18 INT 11 YD/Att 8.44 View Profile

One element of Maye's injury that is worth highlighting is that it comes at a less-than-ideal time for the quarterback, who becomes extension-eligible this offseason. It's hard to imagine this injury truly derailing any sort of negotiation between Maye's camp and the Patriots front office. That said, you can't really rule it out either.

That's especially true considering Maye could be—and should be—looking to reset the market at the position. After all, he already has an MVP runner-up and a Super Bowl appearance on his résumé. That means exceeding Patrick Mahomes' $64 million-per-season rate that he recently inked with the Kansas City Chiefs. And that's on the low end, as other quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and/or C.J. Stroud could balloon that market-setting figure this offseason with their looming extensions.

When you're talking about executing the largest contract in NFL history, there could be some trepidation depending on how Maye's ankle recovers. The Patriots have also historically been known to drag out talks, most recently not signing Christian Gonzalez to his market-setting deal until just before the start of the regular season. While waiting with Maye could give them further clarity on how his ankle heals, it also runs the risk of the price going up as other QBs sign their deals.

Drake Maye has also looked like two completely different quarterbacks over the course of this season. Through the first three games of the season, Maye was in the midst of an all-time-bad Super Bowl hangover. New England got off to a 1-2 start that saw the third-year quarterback throw six interceptions and put up the league's lowest quarterback rating of 58.6. Since then, though, Maye looked closer to last year's MVP-caliber run despite the Patriots' litany of injuries. Between Weeks 4 and 10, Maye ranked third in touchdown passes (17), fifth in completion percentage over expectation (plus-4.2%), second in success rate (51.1%), third in EPA per dropback (0.20), and second in yards per attempt (8.9) among 31 qualified quarterbacks, all while being bressured at the fourth-highest rate in the league (43.6%).

Who stays and who goes in free agency?

Possibly intertwined with Maye's extension could come some hard questions regarding who stays and who goes on this current version of the Patriots roster.

For instance, this offseason New England has receiver DeMario Douglas, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, safety Kevin Byard, linebacker Christian Elliss, and receiver Mack Hollins, all set to hit free agency. On top of that group, corner Carlton Davis (would create $16.5 million in cap space if cut), pass rusher Harold Landry ($14.5 million), and right tackle Morgan Mosses ($9 million) are all potential cut candidates to clear up space.

Each of those players mentioned is, or at least has been, a key contributor to the on-field product. Hollins and Douglas are the last two receivers on the roster who meaningfully contributed to the Patriots' 2024 Super Bowl Run; Onwenu has been New England's most reliable offensive lineman over the last few years; Byard currently leads the team in interceptions, while Ellis leads the team in tackles. New England will need to either look to the draft to fill those holes or dip their toe into the free-agent market.

At the moment, Over the Cap projects the Patriots to have roughly $16.8 million in available cap space.

Even more pressure on A.J. Brown acquisition

A.J. Brown NE • WR • #1 TAR 26 REC 11 REC YDs 128 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

There's really no other way to describe the A.J. Brown trade than as an utter disaster. When the Patriots shipped out a 2028 first-round pick as part of the blockbuster trade to acquire the star receiver, Brown was supposed to be the crown jewel that would take New England's offense to a new level. That hasn't materialized.

Brown has been limited to four games due to an array of injuries. He suffered a high ankle sprain early in the season, in the opening matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. That forced him on injured reserve. Then, after just two games back, a knee injury forced him to miss the club's Week 8 and Week 9 contests. To make matters even more maddening with Brown, he sufferd a third injury, leaving Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Lions early with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss multiple weeks.

So far, the wideout has suited up in four games and caught 11 of his 26 targets for 128 yards and zero touchdowns. Brown has also had three drops.

With Maye sidelined for the year, Brown faces immense pressure to produce when he's back on the field in 2027 and make last summer's sizable investment worth it. That could be a true roll of the dice, as Brown will be entering his age-30 season in 2027 and with a sizable injury history. He may not be the player he was during his early days in Tennessee or at the peak of his tenure in Philadelphia, but the Patriots will need more than what they've gotten from him next year.

If they don't, their record will likely suffer because of it and make that 2028 first-round pick that'll be awarded to the Eagles as part of the trade even more valuable.

2027 set up as make-or-break season

While Drake Maye is still just 24 years old and hasn't even stepped into his prime yet, his team will be at a crossroads next year. The core they've built around Maye faces a make-or-break season that could lead to a reset if things continue to trend in the wrong direction.

For example, A.J. Brown is signed through 2029, but has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract in 2028 and 2029. If he doesn't turn a corner next year, it'd be hard to imagine New England re-upping him, and they would likely try to move on to clear space. Free-agent acquisition and fellow wideout Romeo Doubs is in the same boat as Brown. Those are two integral pieces to the offense that could be out the door quicker than they came in, and leave the organization looking for new pieces to surround Maye with, albeit now while paying him top dollar.

With the team not owning their own first-round pick in 2028 either, it only stresses the importance of these players (and others like them on the roster) finding their footing, as no blue-chippers are around the corner if they should struggle again in 2027.