Dre Greenlaw has been suspended by the NFL for one game without pay for his actions immediately following the Denver Broncos' Week 7 win over the New York Giants, the league announced Monday night.

As you can see below, the veteran linebacker confronted referee Brad Allen moments after Denver's shocking come-from-behind victory. The NFL determined Greenlaw's actions toward Allen warranted a suspension.

Greenlaw, who will reportedly appeal his suspension, made his season debut Sunday after being placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3. He missed the start of the season while dealing with multiple lower-body injuries prior to Week 1.

In 2024, Greenlaw played in just two games while recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. He spent his first six NFL seasons in San Francisco before inking a three-year deal with Denver this past offseason.