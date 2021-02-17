The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to turn over a new leaf in 2021, and that even goes for their primary uniforms. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that they would be changing their primary home uniform color from black back to teal, and used the hashtag #TealWithIt to rally their fans on social media.

"We've heard the fans loud and clear," head equipment manager Jimmy Luck said in a statement, via ESPN. "As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise's greatest moments. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football."

According to the Jaguars, Jacksonville has worn teal jerseys 114 times and posted a 64-50 record in those games. This is not the first time the Jaguars have rocked teal as their primary color, as their uniforms and, specifically that unique color, have been staples of the franchise since it was founded in 1993. The Jags experienced success early on, making the playoffs in four out of their first five seasons, while reaching the AFC Championship Game twice.

Fred Taylor (R) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs past a diving Calvin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins during the first half 15 January 2000, in their AFC Divisional playoff game at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Jaguars have struggled to replicate that success as of late, and are currently coming off of a 1-15 season -- the worst campaign in franchise history. There is reason to be optimistic about the future, however, as the Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and have a new head coach in Urban Meyer.

Meyer said in his introductory press conference last month that he wants to instill pride in the Jaguars franchise again. Maybe the switch to teal as the primary color can help in that cause.

"When they see that Jaguar emblem, I want there to be a sense of pride," Meyer said. "I can see a fast team, I see people who care deeply about that organization and the two things I always talk about that are a part of inspiration are love and ownership. I want you to own it, and if you don't want to do that, then you really can't be here. Own that emblem."