Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe took another jab at his old teammate Tom Brady, saying that he will come to find his "squeaky" voice tiresome in his first season as a broadcaster for Fox. Brady is the network's new top color analyst, serving in that role on the A team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Bledsoe made his comments during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, following up on an even more vicious joust at Brady during his Netflix roast in which he made a mockery of his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

"I know that Tommy will work it to death. I know I'll get tired of his squeaky-ass voice, but I know he'll do a great job calling the games," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe's quip was, of course, said in jest. But it joins a list of some other digs he has taken at Brady over the past year, mostly from the Netflix roast where he also referred to Brady as the "worst backup quarterback in the history of the NFL."

Brady began his career as a backup to Bledsoe on the Patriots, taking over the starting quarterback role after Bledsoe suffered major internal injuries in Week 2 of the 2001 season. After being relegated to a backup role but leading the Patriots to an AFC Championship Game win following an injury to Brady, Bledsoe was traded to the Buffalo Bills the following offseason.