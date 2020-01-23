Drew Brees addresses future in New Orleans as he approaches free agency: 'I'll always be a Saint'
Brees plans to return for the 2020 season
Drew Brees has spent the past 14 years with the New Orleans Saints, and plans to spend at least one more year with the franchise. Making his 13th Pro Bowl appearance this week, the 41-year old Brees has no intention on leaving the Saints, even though he will be a free agent this offseason.
Brees expects to be back with the franchise.
"I never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of (returning)," Brees said to Jane Slater of NFL Network. "To me, each one of these contracts ... it's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this stage of my career, it's not a given if I come back every year. When that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."
Brees is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL, even though he showed signs of diminished arm strength in the playoffs. Brees led the NFL in completion percentage (74.3%), throwing for 2,979 yards with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 11 games (116.3 passer rating). Despite Brees missing five games with a thumb injury, he still made the Pro Bowl and completed over 70% of his passes for the fourth consecutive year.
Brees became the NFL's all-time passing leader in touchdowns this season, holding the record with 547. He also is the league's all-time leader in passing yards with 77,416. Brees has led the NFL in passing yards six times, touchdowns four times and passer rating twice. He has thrown for 5,000-plus yards five times, the most in NFL history.
Brees had a cap number of $22.7 million this season, but his deal contains a voidable contract year for proration purposes in 2020. This is in case Brees he decides to retire. Brees' contract voids on March 17, which is why he's up for renewal.
Plenty of other long time quarterbacks might be on the move. Brees won't be one of them.
