While you may have missed this thanks to Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown eruption, Drew Brees has once again gone where no other quarterback has gone before. With his 311 yards passing during the Saints' NFC South-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, Brees has become the first player in NFL history to pass for 80,000 career yards.

The veteran came into Week 16 as the league's all-time career passer and needed just 154 yards to hit the previously untouched milestone. Brees was able to get over it courtesy of a nine-yard pass to running back Latavius Murray on a third-and-5 situation with 8:40 to play in the third quarter of Friday's 52-33 win.

With rumors swirling about this possibly being Brees' final year in the league, he may have one more regular-season game to climb the ladder and set his place in NFL history. While he currently sits as the league's all-time passing yards leader, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is right behind him with 78,457 yards. If Brady continues his career while Brees rides off into the sunset following 2020, he'll have a shot to not only get past this 80,000 mark but surpass Brees on the all-time list.

These two quarterbacks are no strangers to seeing themselves in the all-time quarterback record book as they have also been volleying the all-time touchdown mark. Brees entered the season as the all-time passing touchdown leader but did dip behind Brady after he missed time due to injury. Entering Week 16, Brady has 573 passing touchdowns to Brees' 568. The Saints quarterback didn't throw for a touchdown in Friday's win over Minnesota.

While more will likely join Brees -- and possibly even leap over him -- on this list, it's still a tremendous wall that he's been able to break through before anyone else in the league.