Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is confident the franchise is in a strong position to make a statement in the NFC South this season, despite entering 2025 with the worst Super Bowl odds (+40000) in the league, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Many analysts point to recent struggles -- having missed the playoffs each of the past four seasons -- as well as a young and unproven quarterback situation as reasons for skepticism.

But Brees, unquestionably the greatest player in Saints history, sees things differently.

"I think top to bottom, the Saints' roster is really, really strong," Brees said Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. "One of the best offensive lines in football, one of the most dynamic running backs in Alvin Kamara, who can do everything for you. And then two extremely explosive receivers in [Chris] Olave and [Rashid] Shaheed. Not to mention a lot of other pieces of the puzzle defensively. ... I think they're flying under the radar right now."

At the center of the Saints' plan is quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was named the starter Tuesday for the opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, earned the starting role after a competitive training camp that saw him emerge ahead of rookie Tyler Shough. Rattler showed flashes of talent but largely struggled last season, throwing for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 8.1 yards per carry in six starts. The Saints went 0-6 in his starts, but first-year coach Kellen Moore believes he is the team's best option entering the season.

Brees emphasized the importance of experience for a quarterback's success, noting that having a strong foundation in college can make a significant difference at the professional level. Rattler, who logged a combined 42 starts between Oklahoma and South Carolina, enters his second NFL season with a substantial college resume despite last year's struggles.

Brees also highlighted Moore's role in shaping the direction of the Saints. He praised the offensive scheme, saying it maximizes the Saints' strengths and gives players confidence on the field.

"Kellen Moore, everyone seems to love," Brees said. "I think he really has, you know, kind of like the pulse of that team and has really kind of created an off season and a structure that's really gotten those guys ready to play."

Brees pointed to the NFC South as a division lacking a clear favorite, noting that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-105 at FanDuel) have had recent success, both the Atlanta Falcons (+230) and Carolina Panthers (+400) feature developing rosters, too. With no dominant team, he sees an opening for the Saints (+1300) to compete.

"Man, all the way around, I think the Saints are in a position to maybe surprise some people," Brees said.