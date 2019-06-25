Drew Brees gifts Zion Williamson a signed jersey, declares a passing of the torch

Last Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans made Duke star Zion Williamson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It's safe to say that expectations are high for Williamson, with many considering him the best prospect to enter the league since either LeBron James in 2003 or Anthony Davis (the man he is replacing in New Orleans) in 2012. 

One person who appears to share incredibly high hopes for Williamson is a fellow New Orleans star: Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Williamson's draft night Instagram post features a shot of himself getting dressed in a hotel room, with an autographed Brees jersey framed behind him. 

According to Andrew Lopez of the Times Picayune, the message Brees left for Williamson on the jersey was simple and direct: 

It's difficult to get more explicit than that. A New Orleans legend passing the torch to a player who the city hopes will become a legend there as well. Now Williamson just has to go and live up to those lofty expectations. 

