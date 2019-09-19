Drew Brees injury fallout: Saints coach Sean Payton has apparently decided not to name a starting QB for Week 3

With Saints quarterback Drew Brees expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing thumb surgery on Wednesday, the next man up on the team's depth chart is Teddy Bridgewater, but don't tell that to Sean Payton, because he doesn't really seem to care about the depth chart.

For the Saints Week 3 game against the Seahawks, Payton has decided not name a starting quarterback. Instead, he's going to make the identity of his starter a total mystery, meaning that Seattle is going to have to prepare for both Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

"We'll approach this game with two quarterbacks, and we'll see where we're at with it," Payton said Wednesday, via NOLA.com. "But we'll have the right plan relative to what those guys are doing."

After Brees went out during the first quarter of the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Bridgewater went in and finished the game at quarterback. However, that doesn't mean Hill won't be taking some snaps under center.

Although Hill was the the Saints' third-string quarterback when the season started, he was on the field way more than your typical third-string quarterback, and that's because Payton basically used him as his own Swiss Army knife. Hill has been known to catch passes, take handoffs and even return kicks.

When Payton was asked on Wednesday if Hill would still be doing all that other stuff now that he's the backup quarterback, the Saints coach said that no one should assume Hill will go into the game as the backup.

"That's you making the assumption that he's the No. 2," Payton said.

So yes, Hill could be the starter on Sunday, unless he's not.

Of course, if Hill makes the start, that might be an advantage for the Seahawks, and that's because Hill has only throw seven passes this season (3 of 7 for 64 yards, with one interception). On the other hand, Bridgewater threw 30 passes against the Rams in a game where he finished 17 of 30 for 165 yards. Despite the mediocre numbers, Payton says Bridgewater will be ready to roll if he's the starter against the Seahawks.

"If you watch the tape closely from last week, you see there's some tough situations that I think would have been difficult for any one of our guys playing," Payton said. "So he'll be ready to go. He's a guy that's won before. And the most important thing is all the other pieces around him."

Although Bridgwater "hopes" that he'll be the starter on Sunday, he didn't offer any hints on who might be under center.

"It's all about doing whatever we can to help this team win," Bridgewater said. "Whether it's Taysom out there making plays or me out there making plays."

On the Seahawks' end, they've spent the week preparing for both quarterbacks.

"We're preparing for everything," Carroll said. "We have to."

If you talk to the Seahawks linebackers, it's almost like they'd slightly prefer that the Saints go with Bridgewater as their starter. According to K.J. Wright, if Hill's under center, his mobility creates a few headaches for the defense.

"You've got to know where he is," Wright said of Hill, via the Seattle Times. "But you can't get too caught up in [worrying about where he is] because sometimes they've put him out there and just do normal things."

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner also pointed out another thing that makes Hill tougher to defend.

"He gets out of the pocket a little bit more, and so we just have to see what style do they play," Wagner said. "So just go to see what type of offense are we going to see. It's going to be bit different, but it shouldn't be crazy different."

The most likely scenario here is that both quarterbacks are going to see playing time on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Seahawks though, they probably won't know who the starter is going to be until the things kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in a game that will be televised on CBS.