Drew Brees' kids win the Pro Bowl by getting into a fight during TV interview
In a game featuring very few hard hits, the Brees kids pulled no punches
The Pro Bowl came and went on Sunday, providing some brief entertainment during the NFL's bye week before Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles. Like most Pro Bowls, the tackling during the AFC's 24-23 win over the NFC was virtually non-existent -- and understandably so given the injury concerns that players should have during the game.
Thankfully, Drew Brees' kids more than made up for the lack of hard hits.
On the sidelines, the Brees kids went at it during a sideline interview, engaging in pretty eventful fight.
Which led to a talking-to.
The fight continued later, this time with a football and a helmet:
After the game, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson tweeted that he was "robbed." He likely meant that he should've won the defensive MVP award after intercepting two passes. The award went to Von Miller, who sealed the AFC's win with a strip-sack of Jared Goff.
By the look of it, though, the Brees kids were the most deserving. In a game filled with soft tackles, the Brees kids pulled no punches.
