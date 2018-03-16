Drew Brees, more current and former Saints and Pelicans react to Tom Benson's death

With Tom Benson passing on Thursday, a hole was left in the New Orleans Saints franchise. It was a hole that was immediately realized, and Saints' players, both current and former, reacted to his death.

Benson owned the Saints since 1985 and the city's NBA team, the Pelicans, since 2012. He was a major reason that the Saints franchise was able to stay in New Orleans. The league offered its condolences to the Benson family.

Drew Brees was among those paying homage to Benson for his work with the Saints.

Benson was honored in New Orleans Thursday night.

A heartfelt thank you to all those who gathered to honor Mr Benson with a second line from Tremé to @ChampionsSquare this evening. pic.twitter.com/qvcmpDfgdl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 16, 2018

Other Saints, both current and former, were quick to offer their condolences.

Rip to Mr. BENSON... #damn — Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) March 15, 2018

He changed and impacted countless lives! You will be missed greatly Mr. B! Rest up 🙏🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/G64Oy1IXLs — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) March 15, 2018

REST IN PEACE MR. BENSON! #WhoDatForever — Nathan Stupar (@thenastynate54) March 15, 2018

RIP Mr. Benson you will be missed pic.twitter.com/1ksdRMy7ob — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 15, 2018

Thanks for everything, Mr. B.



Much love & appreciation from the whole Fujita family. https://t.co/xypgPQ2naM — Scott Fujita (@sfujita55) March 15, 2018

Condolences to the family..Rest In Peace Mr. Benson https://t.co/PsAxefKh44 — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) March 15, 2018

RIP MR BENSON🙏🏿🙏🏿 appreciate the great opportunities you gave ... — Khiry Robinson (@_numberthreeRB) March 15, 2018

Tom Benson gave me the opportunity to live my childhood dream, and to do it in the beautiful city of New Orleans was a blessing. Even after I was traded he kept in touch, and years later would check in on me and offer help during a difficult time. I am forever grateful!! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/ephXd832Aa — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) March 16, 2018

It's a sad day for the Saints, but even more so for the city of New Orleans. Thank you Mr. B for everything you did for us all. We'll miss you greatly. — Zach Strief (@ZachStrief) March 16, 2018

My deepest condolences to Mrs. Benson and the entire Benson family. From the day I was drafted,… https://t.co/W9JWU9Jrgy — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 16, 2018

Very sad day...When I was in the hospital, Mr B would call to check on me. Had his doctor call my doc. Made sure I had whatever I needed. 25K donation to me after the liver transplant! RIP MR B thx u for everything you have done for me 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNlNsaAxC3 — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) March 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Mr B. Thank You for your Leadership and all that gave to our city. Thank You for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/uxlgxsA91r — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 16, 2018

Pelicans players also offered condolences.

It's a sad day for the Pelicans and Saints Nation. Our owner, Tom Benson passed away today. You contributed a lot to the beautiful City of New Orleans, which is legendary. My sincere condolences and prayers to the Benson family. 🙏🏾 @PelicansNBA @NBA — Alexis Ajinça (@AjincaAlexis42) March 15, 2018

R.I.P. Mr.B — Solomon Hill (@solohill) March 15, 2018

Some high-profile fans also gave their remarks.

RIP Mr. Benson you a legend — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2018

Here’s to Tom Benson... one of the true great owners in the NFL. The city gonna March for you... You left your mark, my man. Let the second shut down Nola! #ripTomBenson#geauxSaints pic.twitter.com/gmr9vY9Yow — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) March 15, 2018

The Pelicans took the night off Twitter to honor Benson's memory and keep their timeline clear.

With respect to the news on Mr. Benson, we will not be tweeting about tonight’s game. Please follow @Jim_Eichenhofer for updates from San Antonio — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 15, 2018

A moment of silence here in San Antonio ahead of the @PelicansNBAvs the Spurs in honor of Tom Benson ..... pic.twitter.com/KxxHffMGxZ — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) March 16, 2018

Benson's legacy with New Orleans is deep. Because of him, the city still has football and basketball teams for its fans to enjoy. He was at the helm of the Saints' first Super Bowl. It's a huge loss for the New Orleans community, and his impact on the players is clear in their responses.