Drew Brees, more current and former Saints and Pelicans react to Tom Benson's death

Benson owned the Saints since 1985, and led them to their first Super Bowl

With Tom Benson passing on Thursday, a hole was left in the New Orleans Saints franchise. It was a hole that was immediately realized, and Saints' players, both current and former, reacted to his death.

Benson owned the Saints since 1985 and the city's NBA team, the Pelicans, since 2012. He was a major reason that the Saints franchise was able to stay in New Orleans. The league offered its condolences to the Benson family.

Drew Brees was among those paying homage to Benson for his work with the Saints.

Benson was honored in New Orleans Thursday night.

Other Saints, both current and former, were quick to offer their condolences.

Pelicans players also offered condolences.

Some high-profile fans also gave their remarks.

The Pelicans took the night off Twitter to honor Benson's memory and keep their timeline clear.

Benson's legacy with New Orleans is deep. Because of him, the city still has football and basketball teams for its fans to enjoy. He was at the helm of the Saints' first Super Bowl. It's a huge loss for the New Orleans community, and his impact on the players is clear in their responses.

