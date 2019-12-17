Drew Brees NFL touchdown record: Patriots' Tom Brady reacts to Saints QB surpassing Peyton Manning
It takes a GOAT to recognize a GOAT
Drew Brees continues to show he's not lost one iota of his NFL luster, entering the 2019 season as one of the best in the league and continuing that deep into the regular season. Entering his battle with the Indianapolis Colts, the future Hall of Fame quarterback needed only three passing touchdowns to surpass Peyton Manning for most all-time, and he made the magic happen in the third quarter -- putting the New Orleans Saints up big with a 27-0 score with a pass into the end zone to tight end Josh Hill.
Not done there, Brees threw yet another, and has 541 to his tally and counting.
Brees took a moment to celebrate the accomplishment with his teammates, coaching staff, fans and the Saints organization as a whole, but while he was taking it all in on the field, there was another legend watching from home who couldn't wait to weigh in. Tom Brady, who is very near Manning himself with 538 passing touchdowns for his career, took to Twitter to congratulate Brees as only Brady can.
He did it with love, but also reminded Brees the race isn't over.
"Congrats Drew!!" he wrote. "[You] couldn't be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement, and your records will be tough to beat! But it's worth trying."
He ended the post with a winking smiley face, and it's something every NFL fan and Brees himself can appreciate.
Fact is, Brady is correct on both counts. For while no one could be more deserving of such an honor, Brees may not have the record that much longer, and may find himself having to retake it before it's all said and done. The regular season still has a couple of games left to play and, again Brady does have 538 touchdowns, which puts him in position to overtake Manning himself and then chase down Brees -- depending upon Brees' pace to finish the month of December.
However you slice it, and whomever ends 2019 with the record, the bottom line is both have earned it; and NFL fans around the world get to enjoy one heck of a show as they duke it out in the history books.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Brees passes Manning for TD milestone
Brees continues to add his name in the NFL history books
-
Time for Jaguars to wipe slate clean
The Jags have accounted for more than a quarter of all grievances in the league filed by players
-
Colts at Saints: Odds, predictions, more
Drew Brees will look to keep New Orleans in the hunt for home-field advantage in the postseason
-
What the Browns need to do in offseason
David Samson discusses why the Browns are failing and what they can do this offseason
-
MNF: Colts vs. Saints odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Colts vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Pile: Icons say goodbye; very bad beats
Looking at storylines from the 2019 NFL season Week 15
-
Saints vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Saints vs. Colts matchup on Monday night
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game