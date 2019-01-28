Drew Brees on controversial NFC title game loss: 'I refuse to let this hold us down'

As you no doubt know by now, the end of the 2019 NFC title game was shrouded in controversy. The Saints were the victims of two missed penalty calls on a late-game drive, and if either one of them were called, they'd presumably be playing in the Super Bowl LIII (stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices) this coming weekend.

Of course, as the NFL itself noted in a legal filing this weekend, errors happen. Sometimes they even have a dramatic effect on the game. But there's nothing the league itself can do about that after the fact. (That's the league's argument, at least. There have been calls for the commissioner to use Rule 17, Section Section 2, Article 1 to overturn the result. The league says the rule does not allow for that, and that even if it did, fans being disappointed with the outcome of a game does not rise to the level of being a sufficient reason to overturn a result.)

Fans may not have moved on just yet, but one person has: Drew Brees. Here's what he said about the game in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

I've spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that. The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own. Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time. The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future. There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge. So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere.

Brees sounds like a man who is determined to come back next year and take one more shot at things with this group in New Orleans. The season has ended in heartbreaking fashion in back to back years, but they advanced one round further this time than they had a year ago. The Saints should enter the 2019 season as one of the favorites to come out of the NFC.