Despite the Eagles' 3-0 start, Drew Brees doesn't like what he's seen so far from Philadelphia's offense.

Brees, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, took Philadelphia's offense to task Tuesday while not mentioning Jalen Hurts among the quarterbacks that have played the best through the regular season's first three weeks. Brees did mention Green Bay's Jordan Love, Dallas' Dak Prescott and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

"Hey, I respect Philly," Brees said on "First Take." "I respect Philly. They are winning games. They're finding way to win games. I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense."

While it might be boring, the Eagles' offense is nonetheless eighth in the NFL in points scored through three weeks. They are currently No. 1 in the NFL in red zone efficiency and eighth on third down.

A big reason for Philadelphia's success in the red zone and on possession downs is their "Tush Push" play that is virtually unstoppable. But while the play is highly successful, it is also highly controversial and surely one of the main reasons why Brees isn't a fan of Philadelphia's offense.

Big plays have been one of the biggest things the Eagles' offense has lacked through three weeks. But while they haven't been able to stretch the field, the Eagles have made up for that by playing efficient ball while not beating themselves. Hurts, for example, is completing 71.4% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception. He has seven total touchdowns this season that includes a league-high four on the ground.

While he may not like it, Brees did acknowledge that the Eagles' offense is capable of helping Philadelphia defend its Super Bowl title.

"Absolutely," he said. "That's the toughest division in football. Let's see how it plays out."