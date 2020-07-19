The NFL plans to open training camp this week even though it's still negotiating the economics and on-field logistics of playing the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, but dozens of its players, including big names like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, aren't happy with those plans. A tidal wave of player voices hit social media on Sunday, with countless messages demanding the league listen to its players, as well as its medical experts, in preparation for the 2020 season.
"We need football! We need sports! We need hope!" Brees tweeted. "The NFL's unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy, there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done, NFL."
Wilson echoed Brees' words, suggesting the league has yet to finalize safe protocols for returning to work: "I am concerned," he wrote. "My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start.. And there's still no clear plan on player health and family safety. We want to play football, but we also want to protect our loved ones."
Countless others chimed in with similar messages on Sunday, as the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to go back and forth regarding proposals for the 2020 season -- namely the amount of time players will be given to prepare for the season, how they'll be tested for COVID-19 while they do so, and how many -- if any -- preseason games will be played this fall. Among those who lent their voice to the #WeWantToPlay social media blitz were Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz, Todd Gurley, Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry, Stefon Diggs, Carson Wentz, Michael Thomas, Richard Sherman and Derek Carr.
It blows my mind that the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health and safety. If we want to have a FULL season this year we need the NFL to listen to their experts! #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/q55RpqRzPu— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) July 19, 2020
Playing football and feeling safe at work SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive! Time is running down and we need answers #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/YPboNL47Mf— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 19, 2020
You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #WeWantToPlay— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 19, 2020
Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players! As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?#WeWantToPlay— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 19, 2020
The NFL continues to ignore major health and safety concerns putting the 2020 season in jeopardy. America wants to watch football and we want to play. Make the necessary changes @nflcommish #WeWantToPlay— Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) July 19, 2020
If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2020
Just make it make sense; @NFL . This isn’t a “wait it out and see” situation; we are talking about lives! The health and safety of our players should be of the utmost importance & right now your current stance on this is a ill reflection of that. #WeWantToPlay— Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) July 19, 2020
We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 19, 2020
If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. #WeWantToPlay— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2020
I just want to play football but we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us all! #WeWantToPlay— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) July 19, 2020
I just want to play football with my teammates but we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us! #wewanttoplay— Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) July 19, 2020
I want to play football and I know the fans want to watch football this year! For that to happen, we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us players! #wewanttoplay pic.twitter.com/50oeWK5V33— Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) July 19, 2020
We all want to play this season, but we need to stay safe in order to actually have a season! It’s time for the @NFL to step up and do their part so that us players can be safe at work and go play the game we love! #WeWantToPlay— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 19, 2020
have a newborn at home & no safety protocols are in place we all have families we care about and need these safety questions answered #WeWantToPlay— Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) July 19, 2020
If Adam Silver can respect the voices and protect his NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 19, 2020
Players are the game of football— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) July 19, 2020
If we aren’t healthy you can’t watch football this year @nfl needs to do their part so we can all enjoy the best sport in the world. #wewanttoplay
Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020
The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 19, 2020
Why isn’t the NFL listening to the recommendation from their own joint committee? If we want to have a full season it will have to look different. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 19, 2020
I want to play ball this year! But we are going to need the @NFL to make sure they are listening to everyone and taking the steps for the players and their families to be safe! #WeWantToPlay— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 19, 2020