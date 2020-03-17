Drew Brees, Saints agree to terms on two-year, $50 million contract, per report
Brees will remain in New Orleans for at least two more years
The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes has at least two years left in him. On Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints and Drew Brees have come to terms on a two-year, $50 million extension that will keep the quarterback in New Orleans through the 2021 season.
The 41-year-old signal caller is coming off of his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season. Last season, Brees, despite missing five games with a hand injury, led the NFL in completion percentage for the third consecutive year and for the sixth time in his career. He also threw 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions while leading the Saints to an NFC South division title.
The MVP of Super Bowl XLIV, Brees' 547 career touchdown passes are six more than Tom Brady, who on Monday announced that he will not return to the Patriots for his 21st NFL season. Brees also has about 3,000 more passing yards than Brady, who came into the league one year before Brees was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft.
While Brady begins his quest to find his next team, it appears that Brees is content on finishing his career with the Saints, the team he led to their first-ever Super Bowl win 11 years earlier.
