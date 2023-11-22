Drew Brees will go down as one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all-time. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year currently ranks No. 2 on the NFL's all-time passing list (80,358 yards) and No. 2 on the all-time passing touchdowns list (571). Brees retired following the 2020 campaign after 20 seasons, wrapping up an incredible career that was at one point in question due to injury.

Back in 2005 during his time with the San Diego Chargers, Brees dislocated his right shoulder and tore his labrum. It was a pretty gnarly injury, but Brees did recover and signed with the New Orleans Saints, the club he enjoyed 15 successful seasons with.

Now in retirement, Brees is feeling the effects from the 2005 injury. In fact, during a recent interview on ESPN's "Greeny," the future Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed his right arm "does not work" anymore, and he has to throw left-handed.

"I'll let you in on a little fact: I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work," Brees said. "So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed. I can play pickleball just because it's below the waist. But anything above my shoulders, I've got a hard time with.

"It's definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego. The dislocated right shoulder and all that stuff that I thought I may never play again. So that kind of put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder, and all kinds of arthritic changes and stuff like that. But I don't throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing."

Brees turns 45 years old in January, which is the age he previously said he would play until.

"If my arm wasn't put together with 13 anchors, I'd play until I was 45," Brees said last year.

Brees is eligible to be enshrined in Canton in 2026. A 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time NFL passing yards leader, he has a shot to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.