Drew Brees says the plan is to play Sunday vs. Cardinals, Sean Payton may wait to make official announcement

If everything goes the way the New Orleans Saints hope this week, they could be seeing franchise quarterback Drew Brees make his return to the field after missing the previous five games due to a thumb injury.

"That's the plan," Brees told reporters on Wednesday about his potential return to action against the Cardinals in Week 8. While he did say that he feels ready to go, Brees did note, however, that he still needs a week of practice to truly test out his thumb.

It should be stated that the Saints have not formally announced a starter for Week 8 to this point and head coach Sean Payton said that he may take until Sunday to actually decide if Brees will suit up and start against Arizona.

Brees was able to get on the field and practice on Wednesday, but his level of participation during that session will be revealed through the practice report that is slated to come out later this afternoon (you can keep checking here for updates). He has been able to throw an NFL football for the past two weeks, so he does have some experience working out that surgically repaired thumb to a degree.

Teddy Bridgewater has been under center for New Orleans for the entirety of Brees' absence and has led the Saints to a perfect 5-0 record as a starter. Through his six games played this season, he's completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and just two picks. With that in mind, the Saints should be able to fare just fine even if Brees is sidelined for another week. That said, it doesn't appear to be too much longer before No. 9 is back in the huddle.