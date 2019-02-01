Drew Brees sounds off on Goodell: 'We don't hear a peep for 10 days' until 'he has to do it' at Super Bowl

The New Orleans Saints are never going to let go of the no-call that they believe kept them out of Sunday's Super Bowl, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. While Drew Brees put out a long statement on social media telling everyone that the Saints would get through and be back, he didn't have much to say about the Nickell Robey-Coleman pass interference/helmet-to-helmet no-call. However, on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday, Brees was a lot more candid.

Brees talked about Goodell, saying that while he understands the referees are human, Goodell could have done more sooner.

"That could have been -- listen -- we play an imperfect game, there were mistakes made in looking at the film that appeared to be an obvious pass interference and helmet-to-helmet foul, unfortunately it wasn't called," Brees said on the show, via Luke Johnson of NOLA News. "It's really unfortunate, yet that is something we're going to ... strive to make sure the officials are making the best calls they possibly can, plain and simple."

Brees continued.

"It's the commissioner's responsibility [to represent the NFL], and yet we don't hear a peep for 10 days," he said. "And it's because he has to do it now because he's at the Super Bowl and he does his annual press conference."

Brees has had a contentious relationship with Goodell, ripping into the commissioner for how he conducted the Bountygate investigation, and he doesn't seem to have much interest in pulling punches now either. The NFL has said it will explore the idea of making some penalties reviewable, but for the Saints (and especially Brees, who is in the waning part of his career), it's clearly too little, too late.