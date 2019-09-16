Drew Brees suffers throwing hand injury against Rams, offers concerning prognosis for Saints future

The New Orleans Saints had revenge on their minds when they headed out to Los Angeles for a rematch against the Rams but all they can think about right now is the future without Drew Brees, after the quarterback suffered a hand injury that required Teddy Bridgewater to come in under center.

Brees dropped back to throw in the first quarter and took a hit on the hand from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

This immediately resulted in Brees leaving the game and Bridgewater taking over. It's an obvious concern for the Saints in the short term, because this is a big-time battle for supremacy in the NFC.

However it might be a bigger concern for the longer term. Brees was spotted on the sideline with a baseball cap on his head and his thumb/hand wrapped up. He did not look enthused about the situation, understandably. Brees was also not holding or gripping a football or throwing to warm up.

You could see that trainers were working on the area between Brees' thumb and index finger. That could be a test to see if there was a tear of the UCL of the thumb. If Brees tore his, it would be a major problem for the long haul.

The Saints did not immediately rule out Brees, as he was just listed as questionable. We saw something similar with Ben Roethlisberger, too, where the Steelers kept the quarterback on the sideline throughout the game and just left him listed as questionable despite him clearly not being able to come back in the game.

Following the game, Brees was spotted with a split/brace on his hand, bringing up the possibility that there could be some kind of ligament damage.

A closeup of the wrap on Drew Brees’ hand. pic.twitter.com/xPw7wGW59G — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 16, 2019

An even bigger red flag? The fact that Brees will go see a hand specialist in Los Angeles. That speaks to his level of concern that he would stay in L.A. to see a doctor rather than booking it straight back to New Orleans.

Brees also added "we'll see" when discussing the hand and sounded, per Omar Ruiz of NFL Media, rather concerned about the situation, saying it's the "toughest time" he's ever had gripping a football during the course of his career.

With the injury on his throwing hand and near the exact point where he'd be holding and gripping the football, it may be about more than just pain management here. If Brees can't physically grip the football properly, the Saints won't be able to just roll him out there week to week. This could certainly linger.