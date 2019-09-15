Drew Brees suffers throwing hand injury against Rams, Teddy Bridgewater takes over in Week 2
The Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday early against the Rams
The New Orleans Saints had revenge on their minds when they headed out to Los Angeles for a rematch against the Rams but all they can think about right now is the future without Drew Brees, after the quarterback suffered a hand injury that required Teddy Bridgewater to come in under center.
Brees dropped back to throw in the first quarter and took a hit on the hand from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
This immediately resulted in Brees leaving the game and Bridgewater taking over. It's an obvious concern for the Saints in the short term, because this is a big-time battle for supremacy in the NFC.
However it might be a bigger concern for the longer term. Brees was spotted on the sideline with a baseball cap on his head and his thumb/hand wrapped up. He did not look enthused about the situation, understandably. Brees was also not holding or gripping a football or throwing to warm up.
You could see that trainers were working on the area between Brees' thumb and index finger. That could be a test to see if there was a tear of the UCL of the thumb. If Brees tore his, it would be a major problem for the long haul.
The Saints did not immediately rule out Brees, as he was just listed as questionable. We saw something similar with Ben Roethlisberger, too, where the Steelers kept the quarterback on the sideline throughout the game and just left him listed as questionable despite him clearly not being able to come back in the game.
We'll update this post as more news about Brees emerges.
-
