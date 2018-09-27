Drew Brees thinks he can sustain his 80 percent completion rate, which would crush his NFL record

With a 67.1 career completion percentage, Drew Brees is the most accurate quarterback in NFL history. And he might be getting even better.

Through three games this season, the 39-year-old quarterback of the Saints has misfired on only 25 of his 129 passing attempts, which means he's completing 80.6 percent of his passes. That would be an NFL record. Nobody in NFL history has posted a completion percentage above 72.0 -- a single-season record Brees holds, by the way.

But Brees thinks he can break his own record. He thinks 80 percent is sustainable.

"I don't see why not," Brees said, per The Times-Picayune. "Listen, it's not easy. ... It's identifying matchups, it's making sure you get positive plays and in just about every case, a completion is a positive play, right?"

Brees originally set the single-season record last year. He also owns the third, fourth, and ninth-best seasons in terms of accuracy. But he's never come close to staying at 80 percent. During his record-setting season, he went 386 of 536. To have reached 80 percent, he would've needed to complete 429 passes -- or 43 more passes than he did.

Remain skeptical that Brees can stay at 80 percent, but it's OK to believe in Brees' chances to break his own record. That's how well he's playing, that how's dynamic his supporting cast is, and that's how this offense is designed to function.

Michael Thomas might be a top-three receiver in football. Since he entered the league in 2016, he's caught the most passes (236), for the third-most yards (2,780), and seventh-most touchdowns (17) among all players. This season, he's hauled in 38 of 40 targets. Right behind him is running back Alvin Kamara, who's caught 30 of 38 targets. Ted Ginn is third in targets and he's caught 12 of 19.

Brees is often targeting short to intermediate routes instead of going deep. Last season, his average depth of throw was 6.7 yards, according to ESPN's Mike Clay. If you go through his passing charts through the first three weeks of this season via NFL Next Gen Stats, you'll see that he's not pushing the ball downfield. By my count, only six (maybe seven) of his passes have traveled at least 20 yards downfield.

There's nothing wrong with that, because it's clearly working. Brees is still averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, which would be the second-highest average of his career. He's completing 80 percent of his passes when Next Gen Stats puts his expected completion percentage at 70 percent. The 10 percent positive gap between his expected completion percentage and his actual completion percentage leads the league. Brees is playing out of his mind. As a result, the Saints are scoring 34.7 points per game. Only the Chiefs have put up more points.

Again, that doesn't mean Brees will continue to complete 80 percent of his passes. That still seems impossible. But don't expect Brees and the Saints' offense to slow down much.