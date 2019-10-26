Drew Brees to reportedly return for Saints on Sunday after five-game absence due to thumb injury

Brees has been out since Week 2 with a torn ligament in his thumb

Drew Brees is back. According to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini and Ed Werder, the Saints' star quarterback will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals

Brees has been out since Week 2, when he tore a ligament in his thumb on his throwing hand during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brees took a hit to the hand from Rams star Aaron Donald and left the game, with Teddy Bridgewater taking over. 

Though Bridgewater was unable to lead the Saints to a comeback win over the Rams, he has gone 5-0 as a starter in Brees' absence. New Orleans defeated the Seahawks, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Bears in Brees' absence, pushing their record to an NFC South-best 6-1. 

Brees had been expected to miss at least six weeks after getting surgery to address the thumb injury; but he did state at the time that he intended to beat that projection, and it looks like he has. Brees making his return this week comes as a bit of a surprise given that the Saints are 5-0 with Bridgewater under center, they are playing the Cardinals, and they have their bye next week. 

It seemed logical to let Brees sit out one more game, take two more weeks to heal, and then return after the bye against the decrepit Falcons defense. Instead, he'll apparently be on the field leading the team into its bye week. 

