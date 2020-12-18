It appears Drew Brees is back fully healthy and ready to lead the New Orleans Saints against the reigning Super Bowl champions. On Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brees will be the Saints' starting quarterback on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Schefter, the Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play.

Brees has not played since Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he unfortunately suffered 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. While Brees has missed the past four games, Taysom Hill has gone 3-1 as the starter in his absence. The versatile offensive weapon has completed 72.3% of his passes for 920 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season, while rushing for 395 yards and five touchdowns (5.4 yards per carry). Hill has rushed for multiple touchdowns in two of his four starts. This season, Brees has gone 7-2 as the starter while completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that he had not yet made a decision on the quarterback issue, but that they certainly did not want to rush Brees back before he was ready.

"We haven't ruled anything out just because we don't have to," Payton said. "He's got a ways to go still, and he's someone we're not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game.

"I think the significance of the injuries are such that you've gotta make sure he can function and feel confident."

The Saints are set to play two games in five days, as they are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. Apparently, the team feels comfortable enough about Brees' health to move forward with him as the starting quarterback.